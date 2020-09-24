Connect with us

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Abdi Aman/FILE/Rockefeller Foundation

Capital Health

24-hour COVID-19 caseload gender distribution evens out at 51

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 7 – The Ministry of Health announced equal gender distribution of COVID-19 cases for the first time on Monday after both males and females accounted for an even share of the 102 COVID-19 cases reported within twenty-four hours.

Since March, males have dominated daily COVID-19 cases reported by the ministry, whereas females have maintained consistently low infections.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman said the new cases reported on Monday were from 2,668 samples analyzed.

The case recorded since March rose to 32,205.

“For the first time there is an equal share of 51 for both males and females,” said Aman.

The cases reported on Monday were distributed across the counties of Nairobi (41), Kitui (11), Kiambu (7), Mombasa (6), Busia (5), Turkana (4), Nyeri (4), Taita Taveta (4), Meru (3), Muranga (3), Kajiado (2), Machakos (2), Makueni (2), Bungoma (2), Kilifi (2), Embu (1), Laikipia (1), Garissa (1) and Kisumu (1)

Aman also announced eighty more recoveries from the disease, including fifty patients discharged from hospitals and thirty under home-based care program. 

The total number of recoveries stood at 21,310.

Two more patients succumbed during the reporting period, raising the country’s death toll to 599. 

