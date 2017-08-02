Kimanzi upbeat of survival after Homeboyz win

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 2 – Mathare United head coach Francis Kimanzi believes that the win against Kakamega Homeboyz at Ruaraka Sports Club on Wednesday will boost the team’s moral and their fight to avoid relegation.

The 2008 Kenyan Premier League champions had only won two games prior to the Wednesday match seeing them lie bottom of the log but Kimanzi now hopes it is the start of their revival.

‘’Getting four points out of the possible six from Kakamega is a great improvement for the team. We are rebuilding and when you rebuild it may cost you points, it has been costing us and this win is an encouragement to get out of the relegation battle zone.’’

Kimanzi blamed the dismal performance by his side for fielding young and inexperienced players, but insisted that the team was in a transition and was working hard to come out to winning ways.

“We signed young players who have taken time to adapt to the high pace in the league but they are slowly gaining the momentum. We have now narrowed the gap between us with Thika United and its encouraging.’’

Mathare’s goal came at the fourth minute when Chris Ochieng’s short was deflected by Kakamega Homeboyz defender Moses Chikati and gave Mathare United the lead.

In the 50th minute Mathare United failed to level after Wycliffe Kasaya made an outstanding save from David Owino.

The Kimanzi lead team faced a set-back in the 60th minute when Samuel Olwaande was pulled out of the match due to injury and was replaced by Andrew Juma.

Mathare will travel away to Awendo where they hope to maintain the same momentum against Sonny Sugar.