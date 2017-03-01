Arsenal players letting Wenger down, says Ramsey

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 1 – Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey has voiced his support for manager Arsene Wenger, insisting that the players have let him down.

The Gunners’ boss received widespread criticism after his side’s big defeats to Chelsea and Bayern Munich, which all but ended their hopes of challenging for either the Premier League or Champions League.

However, Ramsey remains upbeat about their Premier League chances despite falling 13 points behind the Blues, and wants the Arsenal players to take more of the blame.

“He’s been a great servant to Arsenal. He’s been a great manager to me personally and for the players,” Ramsey told talkSPORT.

“We have let him down at times. I think it’s unfair, some of the things that have been said. People are entitled to their opinion, but he’s been great for me personally.

“There’s still a lot of football to be played. Stranger things have happened in football before,” he added. “Chelsea have quite a gap at the moment. But it only takes a couple of games and everyone is right back in it again. We have to get back to winning ways, compete again and go on a bit of a run.”