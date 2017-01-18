Messi to stay at Barcelona.

Shares

BARCELONA, Spain, Jan 18 – Lionel Messi has reiterated that he will stay at Barcelona for as long as the club wants him.

The Spanish champions recently agreed extensions with Luis Suarez and Neymar, but are yet to reach a deal with Messi, whose contract runs until 2018.

Barca’s CEO Oscar Grau has suggested spending caps imposed by La Liga could affect what the are able to offer Messi.

But the 29-year-old told Coach Magazine: “I have always said that Barcelona has given me everything and I am here for as long as they want me to be.”

Messi also gave his backing to former Barcelona head coach Pep Guardiola, who has struggled to match expectations in his first season in the Premier League.

Guardiola’s Manchester City are fifth in the table, 10 points behind leaders Chelsea, and were beaten 4-0 by Everton at the weekend.

“It is a very competitive league, last season showed that, so it makes it very difficult to predict,” said Messi.

“Of course Pep is a very successful coach, he will be adjusting to the league, but I am sure that he will be successful.”

While both Guardiola and Messi enjoyed plenty of success with Barcelona, the latter is yet to win a trophy with Argentina.

He even retired from international football after the Copa America final defeat to Chile last summer, only to then reverse his decision.

“After the disappointment of losing the final I had time to think and to speak with people, and I felt it was the right option to reverse my decision,” he says. “I still have big ambitions to win a trophy with Argentina.”

By Sky Sports