Shame As Ethiopia’s Tsegay Handed Four-Month Doping Ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 12 – Former two-time world champion Gudaf Tsegay has been handed a four-month doping ban after admitting the presence of a prohibited substance in an out-of-competition test.

The 29-year-old Ethiopian won the women’s 5,000m world title in 2022 and the 10,000m crown in 2023 after taking bronze over the shorter distance at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Tsegay returned a positive test for a metabolite of Letrozole, which is listed under the category of aromatase inhibitors on the World Anti Doping Agency (Wada) prohibited list, in December last year.

Letrozole helps lower estrogen levels in the body and is used in the treatment of breast cancer.

After being notified of the finding by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) in late January, Tsegay responded a day later explaining that she had been prescribed Letrozole to treat a diagnosed medical condition and also produced supporting medical documents and evidence.

In February, Tsegay submitted an application for a therapeutic use exemption (TUE) to World Athletics, which subsequently confirmed her treatment met Wada’s international standard requirements for TUEs.

However, her application to be granted a retroactive TUE for exceptional reasons was rejected by Wada. She entered a case resolution agreement with Wada and the AIU.

An AIU statement said a four-month ban was “considered appropriate” under rules concerning no fault or negligence by the athlete.

The length of sanction was based on Tsegay’s degree of fault, her prompt admission of the violation, the fact the presence of Letrozole met Wada’s international standards on TUEs and the recognition she would have been granted a TUE if it had been requested in advance.

Her period of ineligibility, backdated to 1 June, will run until 30 September.