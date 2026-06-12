Mildred Cheche Names Final Junior Starlets Squad For CECAFA U17 Championship

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 12 – Junior Starlets head coach Mildred Cheche has unveiled her final squad for the CECAFA U17 Women’s Championship, which is scheduled to kick off in Tanzania on Saturday, June 13, 2026.

The regional tournament arrives at a critical juncture for the Kenyan youngsters.

Beyond the pursuit of regional supremacy, the championship serves as the ultimate testing ground for the Starlets to sharpen their tactical setups and build deeper chemistry before their high-stakes, final-round FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup qualifying showdown against South Africa later this year.

Coach Cheche has opted for stability, preserving the vast majority of the core group that recently went toe-to-toe with Uganda in the World Cup qualifiers.

To inject fresh energy and plug minor tactical gaps, the technical bench has made four personnel changes.

The quartet of Jael Nanjala, Lindey Weey, Grace Chari, and Elizabeth Awuor have earned call-ups to reinforce the travelling party.

They step into the final squad to replace Ivy Atieno, Idah Matara, Daisy Adongo, and Grace Wangari from the previous international window.

The Junior Starlets concluded their domestic preparations with a final residential training session at the Kasarani Annex on Thursday, June 11, before jetting off to Tanzania on Friday, June 12.

Kenya faces a busy and competitive group stage schedule:

Matchday 1: Kenya vs. Sudan | June 13 | 1:00 PM (EAT) | KMC Stadium

Matchday 2: Somalia vs. Kenya | June 15 | 4:00 PM (EAT) | Azam Complex

Matchday 3: Tanzania vs. Kenya | June 17 | 4:00 PM (EAT) | KMC Stadium

Having already demonstrated immense grit on their road through the qualifiers, the technical bench intends to treat every minute in Tanzania with maximum intensity.

The target is clear: sustain the winning momentum and use the tournament as a springboard to ensure the team is firing on all cylinders as they chase a second consecutive ticket to the global showpiece

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CECAFA U17 Women’s Championship Squad

Goalkeepers:

Mishel Okoyo, Martha Wekhomba, Vallary Achieng.

Defenders:

Namisi Pauline, Jael Nanjala, Boke Faith, Atieno Sheila, Grace Mumo, Bevarline Awuor.

Midfielders:

Bakari Mwanakombo, Beryl Awuor, Khatenje Fleviah, Noelina Akuku, Brenda Awuor, Grace Chari, Gaudancia Maloba, Lindey Weey Atieno.

Forwards:

Brenda Achieng, Elizabeth Alizeba, Patience Waithira, Emily Adhiambo, Wambui Tabitha, Elizabeth Awuor.