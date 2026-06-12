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Thomas Partey. Photo/COURTESY

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Another Shocker As Ghana’s Partey Denied Entry To Canada For World Cup Opener

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TORONTO, Canada, Jun 12 – Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey will miss his nation’s first World Cup game in Toronto against Panama, after being denied entry to Canada.

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Partey, 32, has pleaded not guilty to seven charges of rape and one count of sexual assault relating to allegations by four different women between 2020 and 2022.

He is due to stand trial next year.

In a statement, Fifa confirmed the former Arsenal player, who is now with Spanish side Villarreal, will be unable to travel from Ghana’s training base in Boston after having his “visa application was refused by the Canadian government”.

World football’s governing body, added: “Fifa is not involved in the immigration processes of host countries, including the adjudication of visas.

“The host government ultimately determines who receives a visa and is admitted into the country.”

On the Canadian government website rules around visiting the country state: “If you have committed or been convicted of a crime, you may not be allowed into Canada.”

Partey has pleaded not guilty to all charges but is awaiting trial and has not been convicted.

Prior to the tournament, Ghana head coach Carlos Queiroz, said he had no qualms over selecting Partey, who was at Atletico Madrid before moving to London in 2020 to join the Gunners.

“If the player is here with me, my answer is clear,” said Queiroz.

“I don’t have any comments about my own decisions. He is here so what are we talking about?

“This is not for me or you to make a judgement about.

“Let the events run their normal course; let the river flow and one day when the river meets the ocean we are going to find the truth.”

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