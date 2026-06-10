The Assist behind the Goals: Gor striker pens emotional Father’s Day message after winning league title

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 10, 2026 – Gor Mahia’s wing wizard Shariff Musa has credited his father for making him the footballer that he is.

Musa said his old man, Musa Sirengo, shaped him into a resilient man on and off the pitch and has taught him valuable lessons of life.

“Today, I want to take this opportunity and thank Allah for this amazing Human being. Our fathers need some love too and today I choose to celebrate This man.Through his hard work and resilience helped shape my character. No matter how life beat this man to the ground, he always got up dust himself off and gave us the best of the lives we dreamt off (sic),” the former Kariobangi Sharks forward said.

The newly-crowned Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League champion further reflected on the many sacrifices by daddy to ensure he realises his dream of becoming a top footballer.

“Just a high school driver but he made sure we never lacked. So many times through Kenya and East Africa, fixing a broken bus away from home, changing tires in the rain, long hours of driving, sleepless cold nights away from his family and yet he still managed to come support me whenever his son played. From the dusty fields in Chesamisi or playing in the local tournaments or was it high school and primary football, he was there and he made sure I had a pair of soccer boots from the small money he was supposed to be using for lunch during his trips,” Musa said.

Winding up his touching Father’s Day message, Musa promised that winning the local league is just the start of him repaying his old man.

“Musa Snr, I don’t know about tomorrow, but the thing I know is that I’m gonna make you proud and Happy..So Help me God,” he said.

The twinkle-toed striker was accompanied by his father during the title celebrations at the Nyayo Stadium, a fortnight ago.