Harambee Starlets Warm Up For WAFCON With A Rampant Victory Over Lesotho In Friendly

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 9 – Eglay Mukhwana clinched a brace as Harambee Starlets warmed up for their upcoming Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (WAFCON) tournament with a 6-0 thrashing over Lesotho in a friendly match played on Tuesday in Zambia.

Head coach Beldine Odemba’s tactical prowess and squad rotation were on full display as the Starlets dominated Lesotho, treating fans to a brilliant display of clinical attacking football.

The Starlets didn’t wait long to establish their dominance. The breakthrough came in the 11th minute when Violet Nanjala calmly slotted home after latching onto a pinpoint assist from the industrious Eglay Mukhwana.

Before Lesotho could even catch its breath, Kenya struck again just three minutes later. In the 14th minute, Terry capitalized on a brilliantly delivered free-kick from Mwanahalima “Dogo” Adam to double the advantage.

The onslaught continued as Fasila Adhiambo added her name to the scoresheet in the 27th minute, turning in a well-crafted delivery from Terry Engesha.

The provider then turned scorer just before the break, as Mukhwana capped off a dominant first half by bagging Kenya’s fourth goal in the 42nd minute from a Violet Nanjala pass in the box, sending the Starlets into halftime with a commanding 4-0 lead.

With the game comfortably under control, Coach Beldine Odemba rang the changes at the start of the second half, making five substitutions to give the wider squad valuable minutes on the pitch.

The tactical shake-up didn’t slow down Kenya’s momentum. In the 65th minute, Mukhwana completed her brace, stretching the lead to 5-0 with a clinical finish.

Odemba made three more strategic changes in the 72nd minute, pulling out Fasila, Mukhwana, and Ruth Ingosi for Lorna Faith, Catherine Khaemba, and Norah Ann.

The tactical masterstroke paid off immediately; Khaemba took just two minutes on the pitch to find the back of the net, sealing the historic 6-0 rout in the 74th minute.

The comprehensive victory sets a high benchmark for the Starlets in the tournament, proving the team’s readiness and depth across all departments ahead of upcoming international fixtures.