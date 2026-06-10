Captain Mwanalima Adam Reacts to Tournament MVP Award and 6-0 Rout

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 10, 2026 – Fresh from being crowned the tournament’s standout player, Harambee Starlets captain Mwanalima Adam revealed that players refusal to underestimate Lesotho sparked their clinical 6-0 bronze-medal victory in Lusaka.

Adam, who led from the front to secure a third-place finish at the Four Nations tournament in Zambia, walked away with the prestigious Player of the Tournament accolade after an exceptional week of leadership and attacking output.

Reflecting on the dominant performance, the skipper noted that outside noise and fan expectations ahead of the bronze-medal match forced the playing unit to set a strict baseline for themselves before stepping onto the pitch.

“People were saying all sorts of things. But as players, we sat down together and said, ‘No, we must win this game by more than three goals.’ That’s why we came out with that intensity. We also heavily practiced these scenarios in training,” Adam stated.

Despite the massive scoreline, the captain remained grounded, quickly shifting focus to areas of improvement.

“Obviously, there were a few mistakes here and there, but I think that’s something for the technical bench to work on for next time. The most important thing is that we wanted the win, we got the goals, and the team played well.”

For Adam, the entire tournament circuit in Zambia wasn’t just about bringing home silverware, but rather an invaluable testing ground for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

The skipper views the tactical exposure against different regional powerhouses as the perfect rehearsal for the continental stage.

“We have learned a lot of things in this tournament,. For me, I can say this is a vital part of our learning process towards WAFCON. We didn’t underestimate Lesotho because they are a big team. But even with this win, we must continue to fight hard. It’s not over until it’s done,” Adam emphasized.

With the tournament MVP trophy in her custody and a unified dressing room behind her, Adam’s leadership looks set to be Kenya’s biggest asset heading into the final stretch of WAFCON preparations.