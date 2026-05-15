Belgium select Lukaku despite Napoli absence

LONDON, England, May 15, 2026 – Romelu Lukaku has been named in Belgium’s World Cup squad, despite playing only an hour of competitive football this season.

The Napoli striker, who turned 33 on Wednesday, has made seven substitute appearances in 2025-26 and been in Belgium for the past two months recovering from a hamstring injury.

Lukaku is Belgium’s all-time leading scorer with 89 goals from 124 caps, with his most recent international appearance coming against Wales last June.

Coach Rudi Garcia has still decided to select the former Chelsea, Manchester United and Everton player in his 26-man squad, giving him the chance to play in his fourth successive World Cup, along with Thibaut Courtois, Kevin de Bruyne and Axel Witsel.

Garcia has included Lille’s Matias Fernandez-Pardo as cover after he pledged his international allegiance to Belgium this week.

The 21-year-old forward, who was born in Brussels to Italian and Spanish parents, played for Belgium at junior level – although he switched his allegiance to Spain in 2025, he did not make an appearance for them.

Fernandez-Pardo was chosen instead of Lois Openda, who has not played regularly for Juventus this season, while Sporting defender Zeno Debast has been included despite an injury in training.

Belgium will play Egypt, Iran and New Zealand in Group G, with their games being held in the United States and Canada.

Belgium World Cup squad

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid), Senne Lammens (Manchester United), Mike Penders (Racing Strasbourg)

Defenders: Timothy Castagne (Fulham), Zeno Debast (Sporting), Maxim de Cuyper (Brighton), Koni de Winter (AC Milan), Brandon Mechele (Club Brugge), Thomas Meunier (Lille), Nathan Ngoy (Lille), Joaquin Seys (Club Brugge), Arthur Theate (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Midfielders: Kevin de Bruyne (Napoli), Amadou Onana (Aston Villa), Nicolas Raskin (Rangers), Youri Tielemans (Aston Villa), Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge), Axel Witsel (Girona)

Forwards: Charles de Ketelaere (Atalanta), Jeremy Doku (Manchester City), Matias Fernandez-Pardo (Lille), Romelu Lukaku (Napoli), Dodi Lukebakio (Benfica), Diego Moreira (Strasbourg), Alexis Saelemaekers (AC Milan), Leandro Trossard (Arsenal)