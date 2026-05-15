Belgium select Lukaku despite Napoli absence - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Romelu Lukaku. Photo/TEAMTALK MEDIA

World Cup 2026

Belgium select Lukaku despite Napoli absence

Published

LONDON, England, May 15, 2026 – Romelu Lukaku has been named in Belgium’s World Cup squad, despite playing only an hour of competitive football this season.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Napoli striker, who turned 33 on Wednesday, has made seven substitute appearances in 2025-26 and been in Belgium for the past two months recovering from a hamstring injury.

Lukaku is Belgium’s all-time leading scorer with 89 goals from 124 caps, with his most recent international appearance coming against Wales last June.

Coach Rudi Garcia has still decided to select the former Chelsea, Manchester United and Everton player in his 26-man squad, giving him the chance to play in his fourth successive World Cup, along with Thibaut Courtois, Kevin de Bruyne and Axel Witsel.

Garcia has included Lille’s Matias Fernandez-Pardo as cover after he pledged his international allegiance to Belgium this week.

The 21-year-old forward, who was born in Brussels to Italian and Spanish parents, played for Belgium at junior level – although he switched his allegiance to Spain in 2025, he did not make an appearance for them.

Fernandez-Pardo was chosen instead of Lois Openda, who has not played regularly for Juventus this season, while Sporting defender Zeno Debast has been included despite an injury in training.

Belgium will play Egypt, Iran and New Zealand in Group G, with their games being held in the United States and Canada.

Belgium World Cup squad

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid), Senne Lammens (Manchester United), Mike Penders (Racing Strasbourg)

Defenders: Timothy Castagne (Fulham), Zeno Debast (Sporting), Maxim de Cuyper (Brighton), Koni de Winter (AC Milan), Brandon Mechele (Club Brugge), Thomas Meunier (Lille), Nathan Ngoy (Lille), Joaquin Seys (Club Brugge), Arthur Theate (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Midfielders: Kevin de Bruyne (Napoli), Amadou Onana (Aston Villa), Nicolas Raskin (Rangers), Youri Tielemans (Aston Villa), Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge), Axel Witsel (Girona)

Forwards: Charles de Ketelaere (Atalanta), Jeremy Doku (Manchester City), Matias Fernandez-Pardo (Lille), Romelu Lukaku (Napoli), Dodi Lukebakio (Benfica), Diego Moreira (Strasbourg), Alexis Saelemaekers (AC Milan), Leandro Trossard (Arsenal)

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020