Kenya Bags Four Medals On Day One As Africa Wrestling Championship Starts In Egypt - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Team Kenya Wrestling in Africa Championship

Wrestling

Kenya Bags Four Medals On Day One As Africa Wrestling Championship Starts In Egypt

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 27 – Kenya bagged four medals at the 2026 Africa Wrestling Championships that started today in Alexandria, Egypt.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Jemimmah Nakhumicha won silver in the 65kg, while Joy Lichuma (57kg), Shalline Joy (49kg), and Sophia Nancy (73kg) claimed bronze each.

More Kenyans will be in action tomorrow, April 27.

The continental championship features the Under-17, Under -20, and Senior categories.

The event features roughly 500 athletes and officials from 27 African countries. 

Event Schedule Highlights (Alexandria):

  • April 27–28: U17 African Championships.
  • April 29–30: U20 African Championships.
  • May 1–2: Senior African Championships.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020