Kenya Bags Four Medals On Day One As Africa Wrestling Championship Starts In Egypt

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 27 – Kenya bagged four medals at the 2026 Africa Wrestling Championships that started today in Alexandria, Egypt.

Jemimmah Nakhumicha won silver in the 65kg, while Joy Lichuma (57kg), Shalline Joy (49kg), and Sophia Nancy (73kg) claimed bronze each.

More Kenyans will be in action tomorrow, April 27.

The continental championship features the Under-17, Under -20, and Senior categories.

The event features roughly 500 athletes and officials from 27 African countries.

Event Schedule Highlights (Alexandria):