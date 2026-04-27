On Form Omanyala Hits Hat-Trick of Sub-10s With Season Best In Botswana

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 27 – Just 48 hours after electrifying a capacity crowd in Nairobi at the Kip Keino Classic, Africa’s fastest man Ferdinand Omanyala has proven that his standing on business mantra is a continental tour.

Competing at the Botswana Grand Prix on Sunday, April 26, Omanyala blazed to victory in the men’s 100m, clocking a sensational season best of 9.95 seconds to take second place.

The performance marks his third sub-10-second run in just eight days, an unprecedented streak of consistency so early in the season.

Following his 9.98 seconds in Addis Ababa and his 9.96 seconds at the Kip Keino Classic on Friday, this 9.95 seconds run in Gaborone now stands as his new Season Best.

Omanyala’s performance in Gaborone was a masterclass in recovery and execution.

Despite the grueling travel schedule from Nairobi to Botswana immediately following the Kip Keino Classic, the Commonwealth champion showed no signs of fatigue.

He powered out of the blocks with explosive intent, leaving a high-quality field in his wake to claim the top spot on the podium.

“This season is about finding that rhythm and staying there,” Omanyala noted earlier this week.

His scorecard proves he has found exactly that. By dipping under the 10-second barrier three times in a single week across three different countries (Ethiopia, Kenya, and Botswana), he has sent a clear warning to his global rivals ahead of the Diamond League circuit.

With a 9.95 seconds now under his belt, Omanyala is firmly entrenched at the top of the world lead lists for 2026.

His reunion with coach Duncan Ayiemba continues to yield massive dividends, particularly in his top-end speed maintenance, which looked peerless in the closing 30 meters of the Botswana race.

As the Omanyala Express gathers steam, the focus now shifts to his upcoming European debut. If his current form is any indication, the African record holder isn’t just looking to participate this year, he’s looking to dominate.