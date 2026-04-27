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Anthony Joshua Signs Deal To Fight Fury

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LONDON, United Kingdom, Apr  27 – Anthony Joshua has signed a deal to fight fellow former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, Eddie Hearn has announced.

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Joshua, who has not fought since he was a passenger in a fatal car crash in December, will first have a comeback fight against Kristian Prenga in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on 25 July.

Fury and Joshua – both two-time world champions – have carried British boxing on the global stage for more than a decade, yet despite years of negotiations and false starts, the fight has never materialised.

However, promoter Hearn posted on social media on Monday that the long-awaited fight was “signed, sealed and delivered”.

Joshua must first get past unknown Albanian Prenga – who boasts a record of 20 wins, all by stoppage, and one loss.

The British fighter’s most recent appearance in the ring was against Jake Paul in December.

Later that month Joshua’s driver crashed in Nigeria, with two members of the boxer’s team being killed.

“It’s no secret I’ve taken some time to consolidate and rebuild to be ready for stepping back into the ring and today is the next step on that journey,” Joshua said.

A date or venue for Joshua v Fury has not been announced. Hearn has previously suggested it could land in November on streaming giant Netflix.

Joshua attended Fury’s recent comeback fight against Arslanbek Makhmudov and was called out by his British rival immediately after he secured a comfortable decision win. Fury attempted to goad Joshua into the ring, but he declined.

Afterwards, Team Fury said they had signed their part of the contract and were waiting on Joshua to do the same.

“I’m looking forward to competing and picking up where I left off,” Joshua added. “As I said, the landlord will collect his rent. That is certain.”

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