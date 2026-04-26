'A Game Of Wait And See' - Has Salah Played Last Liverpool Game? - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Mo Salah acknowledges fans after the game against Brighton. PHOTO/LIVERPOOL FC

English Premier League

‘A Game Of Wait And See’ – Has Salah Played Last Liverpool Game?

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Apr 26 – Liverpool will have to “wait and see” whether forward Mohamed Salah has played his final game for the club after he injured his left hamstring during the win over Crystal Palace, says manager Arne Slot.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Salah, 33, was substituted in the 59th minute at Anfield after going down clutching his left leg.

The Egyptian international announced last month he will leave Liverpool at the end of the season, giving him a month to recover before the Reds’ final game of the campaign against Brentford at Anfield on 24 May.

“It’s too early to say but we all know Mo and how hard it is for him to leave the pitch,” Slot told Match of the Day.

“For Mo to leave the pitch, it shows you something but we have to wait and see how bad it is.”

10:23

Salah was able to walk from the field unaided but took his time as he did so and turned to applaud all sides of Anfield.

Salah joined Liverpool in 2017 and has won two Premier League titles, the Champions League, Fifa Club World Cup, Uefa Super Cup, FA Cup and two EFL Cups, as well as the Community Shield, in an iconic career.

His tally of 257 goals in 435 appearances for the Reds has him third on the club’s goalscorers list, behind Ian Rush (346) and Roger Hunt (285).

Slot said he believed the fact it could be the Egyptian’s final game for the club will have been on his mind as he was substituted.

“My honest answer is yes, the way he came off,” Slot told Sky Sports.

“It went through his mind because there are only a few weeks to go but we are hoping he plays for us again.

“You have tests to do and then we have to wait for the prognosis.”

Any issue would likely rule Salah out of a final Liverpool appearance away against rivals Manchester United next Sunday. He has scored 16 goals in 18 Liverpool appearances against United.

After that, Liverpool host Chelsea on 9 May and travel to Aston Villa on 17 May before their season concludes against Brentford.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020