Why The ‘Service Derby’ Rout Might Have Just Ended The WPL Title Race

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 27 – Twenty-four hours after Kenya Police Bullets dismantled Ulinzi Starlets 3-0 at the Ulinzi Sports Complex, the dust is settling on what feels like the definitive moment of the 2025/26 FKF Women’s Premier League season.

While the mathematical race isn’t over, the psychological landscape of the league has shifted. Here is the breakdown of why the Bullets are now the undisputed favorites to secure a third consecutive crown.

1. The Five-Point Chasm

Entering the weekend, Ulinzi Starlets had the chance to leapfrog into first place. Instead, they woke up this morning facing a daunting five-point deficit with only three matches remaining. For Police Bullets (49 points), the equation is now simple, two wins from their final three games will guarantee the title, regardless of what Ulinzi (44 points) does. The Law Enforcers have essentially eliminated their margin for error and passed it squarely to the Starlets.

2. A Blow to the “Fortress”

Ulinzi Sports Complex has long been regarded as one of the toughest places to visit in the WPL. By walking into the Lions’ den and walking out with a clean-sheet 3-0 victory, Police Bullets didn’t just take the points, they took the aura of invincibility that Ulinzi had spent the season building. The tactical discipline shown by Coach Vijago’s side yesterday suggests a team that is peaking at exactly the right moment.

3. What’s Left for the Starlets?

For Ulinzi Starlets, the reality is a shift in objectives. While they will keep fighting for the top spot, they must now look over their shoulders at a surging Trinity Starlets and Kibera Soccer Women. With the FKF recently confirming a KSh 500,000 prize for the runners-up, Ulinzi cannot afford a derby hangover if they want to secure the silver and the financial boost that comes with it.

The Bullets are now in championship mode. With the international break behind them and their biggest rivals conquered, the path to a three-peat is clearer than it has ever been. As they say in the barracks, the mission is almost complete.