Former Nigeria Striker Eneramo Dies During Match

ABUJA, Nigeria, Apr 25 – Former Nigeria striker Michael Eneramo has died after suffering a suspected cardiac arrest during a friendly match, the country’s football federation (NFF) has announced.

The 40-year-old collapsed on the pitch five minutes into the second half in Kaduna on Friday.

Eneramo won 10 caps for the Super Eagles and had spells in Tunisia, Algeria, Saudi Arabia and Turkey during a club career which saw him earn respect and admiration for his strength, work rate and goalscoring ability.

NFF general secretary Dr Mohammed Sanusi described his death as “devastating”.

Eneramo enjoyed a hugely successful stint in Tunisia with Esperance, where he was nicknamed Al Dababa (The Tank) by fans because of his physical presence and attacking prowess.

“He was a symbol of strength, determination and resolve, and created unforgettable moments,” the four-time African champions said in a post on X.

Eneramo reportedly turned down overtures from Tunisia to represent the Carthage Eagles internationally before making his Nigeria debut against Jamaica in 2009.

The African footballers putting their hearts on the line

Published

23 January 2024

One of the high points of his time with the Super Eagles was during qualification for the 2010 Fifa World Cup when he scored in the 2–2 draw at home against Tunisia which proved crucial in Nigeria eventually reaching the finals.

However, he was not selected in the squad for the tournament in South Africa.

“I can only pray that God will grant him eternal rest and also grant his loved ones and the Nigeria football family the fortitude to bear the loss,” Sanusi added.

Eneramo is the latest former international player from the continent to die on the pitch with a suspect-heart issue.

Cameroon’s Marc-Vivien Foe, Ivorian Cheick Tiote and Ghana’s Raphael Dwamena are among the most high-profile names to pass away in similar circumstances.

In 2009, a medical research team backed by world governing body Fifa determined that black African athletes “seem to have an increased risk of adverse cardiac events during sports events”, while former Ivory Coast and Chelsea striker Didier Drogba has called for “compulsory medical visits” to screen all professional players in his homeland.