Gor Mahia coach Charles Akonnor in a past match. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Kenyan Premier League

Why Gor coach Akonnor is angry with Posta Rangers goalkeeper

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 6, 2026 – Gor Mahia head coach Charles Akonnor was seething in anger at Posta Rangers after their 1-1 draw in a Kenya Premier League tie at the Nyayo Stadium on Thursday evening.

Akonnor was angry with Rangers goalkeeper Frederick Orinda, accusing him of time wasting tactics.

“Well, football is 90 minutes and if you look at the first half, we played only 25 minutes…maybe 30 minutes. This was the same case for the second half. This is not good for football…for those who have spent their money to come and watch the game. If you want to waste time, there are other ways to do it and not like the goalkeeper was doing it,” the Ghanaian said.

The league leaders were forced to come from behind to grab a point in what was a tough day in office for them.

The mailmen led through a Jackson Macharia header in the first half before stoically holding fort despite a barrage of attacks from their opponents.

Orinda, a former Gor player himself, went down numerous times in the match, forcing stoppages along the way.

He, however, caved in in the 90th minute, mistiming a Enock Morrisson cross, which another Ghanaian, Ebenezer Assifuah, was ever too grateful to tap into an empty net.

Reflecting on the game, Akonnor admitted they paid the price for a sluggish start.

“We didn’t start very well…I believe we were very sluggish. In the second half, we changed our formation to 4-4-2 and brought in some strikers…changed the midfield as well and things got better. Thankfully, we got an equaliser; it would have been worse if we lost the game,” he said.

The gaffer added: “For me what’s important is that we did not lose. They didn’t lose the confidence to equalise. The opponent also defended very well; they were always playing very deep.”

The 21-time league champions return to action on Sunday in their Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Cup tie against BB Bread.

