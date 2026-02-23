DP World Tour Team Discover Kenya’s Magic Beyond Championship Fairways

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 23, 2026 – Action from the just-concluded Magical Kenya Open presented by Absa, extended beyond the fairways as Kenya showcased its wider tourism appeal to the global golf community.

In a move to promote the country’s diverse tourism offerings, the Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) hosted DP World Tour players and officials on a game drive at Nairobi National Park, offering them a first-hand glimpse of Kenya’s unique wildlife and natural beauty, away from the intense competition of the greens.

American Kyah Owusu expressed admiration for her first visit to Kenya.

“I love the safaris, the people and the culture. Just driving around and seeing the areas has been truly incredible for me,” Owusu stated.

She added her surprise at the vibrant golf scene, noting, “When you think about Africa, I do not really correlate it with golf but there is a big golf community here which is truly amazing to see all the fans and spectators come out and support.”

English golfer Brandon Robinson Thompson, making his second Kenya Open appearance, praised the exceptional community support and strategic tournament positioning.

DP World Tour players and officials take in the sights of hippos during a sunrise game drive at Nairobi National Park.

“MKO is definitely a tournament that I mark on the schedule at the beginning of the year. Kenya has extremely friendly people and is beautiful, especially here at the Nairobi National Park,” Thompson remarked.

Fellow Englishman Dan Bradbury found the Karen Country Club course similar to his Wakefield home venue and appreciated the unique setting.

“I have had a great time in Kenya so far. Staying here on the edge of Nairobi and in the National Park is really cool,” Bradbury commented, highlighting the easy access to wildlife.

On his part, Kyle Fenn, an Accreditation Officer for the DP World Tour, who has attended MKO for three years, praised the local hospitality.

“The thing that comes to mind is how welcoming all the local people are, how happy they are to have people from all over the world, and how much they want to showcase the country,” Fenn observed.

He recounted his safari experiences: “We saw a lion the first time and are eager to see something else in the course of the game drive.”

The excursion buys into KTB’s strategy of creating immersive experiences for players and officials at hosted events in the country, with the aim of ramping up more international visitor numbers and firmly establishing Kenya as a leader in sports tourism.

KTB CEO June Chepkemei highlighted the importance of such engagements.

“Leveraging events like the Magical Kenya Open allows us to create indelible memories for our international guests. These participants then become invaluable global ambassadors, sharing Kenya’s magic far and wide, driving tourism growth,” she said.

South Africa’s Casey Jarvis won the tournament by three shots on Sunday to clinch his maiden DP World Tour title.