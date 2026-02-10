Kamworor, Yeshaneh To Headline Star-Studded 2026 RAK Half Marathon

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 10 – The “fastest half marathon in the world” is set for a historic return as Kenya’s legendary Geoffrey Kamworor and Ethiopia’s former world record holder Ababel Yeshaneh prepare to headline the 19th edition of the Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) Half Marathon on Saturday, February 14.

Organizers have confirmed a formidable elite field for the World Athletics Elite Label road race, which will be held exclusively on the scenic and lightning-fast Al Marjan Island.

For both athletes, the return to Ras Al Khaimah is a homecoming to the roads that helped define their storied careers.

Kenya’s Geoffrey Kamworor, widely regarded as one of the greatest distance runners of all time, first announced himself to the world on this very course in 2013, where he secured a breakthrough victory.

A decade later, the three-time World Half Marathon champion and two-time New York City Marathon winner returns as the fastest man on the 2026 start list, boasting a blistering personal best of 58:01.

Challenging for the women’s title is Ethiopia’s Ababel Yeshaneh, a runner whose name is etched into RAK history.

In 2020, Yeshaneh stunned the global athletics community by clocking a then-world record of 1:04:31 on this course, shattering the previous mark by 20 seconds.

After a strong runner-up finish in 2024, she returns with her sights set firmly on reclaiming the top step of the podium.

The 2026 edition promises to be one of the most competitive in the event’s history, with the flat, sea-level route designed specifically to produce world-leading times.

As the athletics world turns its eyes to the UAE this Valentine’s Day, the stage is set for a classic Kenya-Ethiopia showdown over the 21.1km distance.