Majembe knocks out Mbavu the Destroyer to win Vurugu Night bragging rights, big prize money - Capital Sports
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Boxer Majembe (left) against Mbavu the Destroyer. PHOTO/OBINNA TV

Boxing

Majembe knocks out Mbavu the Destroyer to win Vurugu Night bragging rights, big prize money

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NAIROBI, Kenya, April 5, 2026 – Popular boxer Majembe (Portiphas Odipo) put on a pugilist masterclass to beat Mbavu the Destroyer (Ferdinand Omondi) via a controversial knockout in their Vurugu Fight Night at the Kasarani Indoor Sports Arena.

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The much-hyped bout marked a huge milestone in the resurrection of boxing in Kenya with many big names from across all sectors of the society converging to watch the two young promising fighters bring their passion and aggression to the ring.

Both boxers have been engaged in a verbal spat online ever since the bout was officially announced over two months ago.

On Saturday night, it was time to let the fists do the talking and Majembe’s spoke the loudest.

The Kisumu-born footballer-turned-boxer exhibited patience and poise of a predator as he pounced at his opponent with every chance that he had.

Mbavu the Destroyer could barely get into rhythm as Majembe consistently got his back against the ropes with incessant punches.

The Migori-born boxer was reduced to darting from corner to corner in the ring, many times being reduced to a prey that was helplessly cornered by the predator.

In the end, it took quite a lucky punch to finally fell his opponent but the manner of which Majembe’s blow landed on Mbavu may have left many with questions.

Following the lucky punch, Mbavu suddenly collapsed on the ring holding his lower areas.

He was unable to continue, inadvertently handing the win to his competitor.

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