New Kayole Starlets signing Calta Nasambu. PHOTO/KAYOLE STARLETS FC

Harambee Starlets

Kayole Starlets Boost Attack With Signing of Forward Calta Nasambu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 5, 2026 — Kayole Starlets have strengthened their attacking options with the signing of striker Calta Nasambu, a move the club hopes will inject fresh firepower into the squad as they look to improve their fortunes this season.

Nasambu joins the Kenyan side from Barcelona SC Ladies, a club competing in Ecuador’s top-tier women’s league.

Her arrival comes at a crucial moment for Kayole Starlets, who have recently faced mixed results and are seeking greater consistency in front of goal.

The forward rose to prominence through the Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom tournament, where she earned recognition as one of the standout talents.

She played a key role in guiding her side to back-to-back regional success, regularly finding the back of the net and establishing a reputation for pace, sharp dribbling, and clinical finishing.

Her development also includes international exposure after earning a spot in the Chapa Dimba All-Star programme, which saw her train in Huesca, Spain.

During that stint, she reportedly impressed coaches and observers with her technical ability and goal-scoring instinct.

Earlier in her career, Nasambu was among the notable scorers in the FKF Women’s National Super League, further highlighting her potential as a dependable attacking threat.

Her performances have often been credited with helping her former side maintain strong results in domestic competitions.

Kayole Starlets will be hoping the new signing quickly settles into the team and translates that promise into goals.

With the league season entering a competitive phase, Nasambu’s arrival could prove timely as the club aims to climb the standings and regain momentum.

