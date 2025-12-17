Posta Rangers coach identifies team’s weakness despite good run in Kenya Premier League

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 17, 2025 – Posta Rangers interim coach Charles ‘Korea’ Omondi has earmarked his team’s attack for improvements after a couple of goalless draws.

Omondi concedes his charges have become blunt going forward and need sharpening to regain their cutting edge.

“We have failed to score in the last two matches and that is something of a concern for us. As far as our defence is concerned, we have done well but going forward, there is work to be done. We will sharpen on our attack to ensure we start scoring again,” the former Harambee Stars goalkeeper said.

The mailmen drew a blank against Bandari in a midweek Kenya Premier League encounter at the Kasarani Annex on Tuesday evening.

It was their second successive barren result, following their match against APS Bomet over the weekend.

For all their attacking frailties, Posta sit fourth on the log with 21 points from 14 matches, same tally as leaders Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB).

The former Gor Mahia and Kisumu Posta goalkeeper says their mean defenders have played a huge part in their excellent showing this season.

“Last season we played 36 games and only managed to keep three clean sheets. This season, we have kept four clean sheets in four matches already and that is a huge plus for us. Our defence has really improved on the basis of that,” Omondi said.

The renowned goalkeeper trainer, in particular, pointed out how they struggled in the first half but did well to remain resolute.

“In the first half, we were on the edge but we held well to avoid conceding. In the second half, we improved but struggled to score. Considering it is a goalless draw, there are positives and negatives to pick from today’s game,” he said.

Up next for the mailmen is a trip to the Ulinzi Sports Complex for an encounter with Ulinzi Stars.