Gor Patron Owalo Urges Corporates To Partner With Community Football Clubs

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 16 – Gor Mahia patron Eliud Owalo has called on corporate firms to come on board and partner with community football clubs to solidify the foundation of the sport in the country.

Owalo was speaking on Monday, December 15, after seeing his effort bear fruit, which saw Gor seal a one-year deal worth Ksh 5 million with paint manufacturer Kansai Plascon Kenya.

Gor is the only community club in the country with multiple sponsors, while AFC Leopards, Shabana FC have attracted one each.

“I appeal to the private sector to come forward and support community football clubs in Kenya, Gor Mahia being one of them, AFC Leopards is another, and Shabana. I believe the future of Kenyan football lies in community clubs because that is the foundation of Kenyan football,” Owalo noted.

He added, “and the only way we can revitalize the standards of football in the country is if the community clubs are performing well and there is cutthroat competition among them, as it was the case in the 80s and 90s.