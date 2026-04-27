Mohit Claims Victory In Opening Leg Of The PGK Equator Golf Tour

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 27 – Mohit Mediratta, sponsored by Safaricom, emerged victorious in the opening leg of the PGK Equator Tour Second Edition, played at Vetlab Sports Club on Monday.

Mohit delivered a standout performance, sealed by a sensational hole-in-one, carding 284 (4 under par) to storm to the top of a tightly contested corporate leaderboard.

Finishing in joint second place were fellow Safaricom-backed golfers Mutahi Kibugu and Samuel Chege, each posting a total of 287 points. They were tied with Jastas Madoya, who also finished on 287.

Mohit Mediratta reacts after winning the opener leg of the PGK Equator Tour at the Par 72 Vetlab Sports Club shortly after his final putter to secure the title against all odds.

“I am excited to have won the first leg. The hole-in-one came as a complete surprise, it’s a rare moment for any golfer, and I am truly happy about it. The course was quite challenging and the competition was tight, but I managed to stay focused,” said Mohit.

“The break has given me valuable time to practice and prepare, and I am hopeful for a strong rest of the season as I aim to finish top together with my team. This win gives me great confidence, and I am really looking forward to the next legs. I hope to maintain this form throughout the season.”

Greg Snow in action

Rounding out the top ten were Greg Snow and C.J. Wangai with 289 points; Robinson Owiti and debutant John Lejirma with 290 points; Dismas Indiza with 291; and the trio of Njoroge Kibugu, Daniel Nduva, and David Wakhu, all finishing on 292 points.

The four-day tournament attracted 52 of Kenya’s top professionals, including 6 debutants, with three ladies who transitioned from the amateur ranks.

The tour will feature 11 courses this year across the country, and as the first leg concludes, attention shifts to Thika Sports Club for the second leg.

The tour aims to raise the standard of professional golf in Kenya and prepare local players for international tournaments like Magical Kenya Open and 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.