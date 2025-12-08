Another Mashemeji Derby, another unforgettable experience

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 8, 2025 — Long before the first whistle pierced the Nairobi air, the energy of the 98th Mashemeji Derby had already settled over the city like a living, breathing force.

You could feel it on the roads leading to the stadium, where cars crawled forward in patient excitement, their windows rolled down as fans in jerseys sang, argued, teased, and predicted all with the kind of confidence only this derby can inspire.

Three hours to kickoff and the gates were already overwhelmed.

Streams of blue and green wove together outside, but inside, the stadium was already bursting at the seams.

Every stair, every railing, every sliver of concrete had become a makeshift seat.

Those who came early had fought for their spots.

Those arriving later squeezed into any pocket of space they could find, determined not to miss one of the most emotional showdowns in Kenyan football.

The drumming started even before the warm-ups had begun.

From one corner of the stands, the AFC Leopards faithful Ingwe, made their presence known.

AFC Leopards fans enjoy themselves. PHOTO/AFC LEOPARDS SC

A sea of blue, they danced in synchrony, their waist-wrapped leopard-print skirts swaying with each rhythmic step.

Their faces were painted in bold strokes of blue and white, some with full tribal patterns, others with simple stripes across their cheeks.

In their hands, traditional musical instruments thumped and rattled, weaving a hypnotic rhythm that pulled the entire stadium into its spell. The chants rose in waves, defiant, loud, and absolutely beautiful.

‘Storm before the storm’

On the opposite end, the Gor Mahia faithful responded in their own language, the booming voices, the whirling flags, the signature whistles that echoed across the terraces.

A thick band of green sliced through the stadium like a living wall, their voices combining in song, each chant a drumbeat of pride.

By kickoff, the stadium felt alive, divided cleanly into two distinct worlds, one blue, one green.

A fierce but familiar rivalry, a tension that carried an odd sense of unity. The Mashemeji Derby always did that — split hearts, but bind souls.

And then came that moment, the first goal.

AFC Leopards’ Julius Masaba celebrating winner against Gor in FKF PL 2025 First Leg Mashemeji Derby played at Nyayo Stadium on 7th Dec 2025. Photo/AFC LEOPARDS FB PAGE

A hush fell before an explosion erupted from the AFC Leopards end.

In a heartbeat, blue smoke shot into the sky, fans leaping over each other in unfiltered joy, screaming until their voices gave out.

Their drums banged louder, harder, faster as the entire stand shook under their celebration.

Some fell to their knees, hands raised; others hugged strangers.

A few cried openly because derby goals are not just goals, they are history.

The green half froze, stunned into silence.

Gor Mahia fans stood motionless, their flags hanging limp at their sides as they tried to make sense of the moment.

Delayed reactions turned into frustrated murmurs, hands on heads, and a few defiant chants trying to restart the belief.

Halftime arrived like a breathless pause in a theatre production but the entertainment didn’t stop.

Harry Richie, singer of the hit song Vaida, took to the center circle and instantly, both ends of the stadium erupted once again.

Fans danced, waving their arms wildly as if the pitch were a giant stage set just for them.

Richie didn’t need microphones, the crowd was the sound system, their voices syncing in song.

For a moment, blue and green disappeared, replaced by a single heaving mass of Kenyan football passion.

Racing pulses in race against time

Then came the second half and with it, the battle of smoke bombs.

Gor fans struck first this time, releasing deep green smoke that curled into the sky in thick, dramatic clouds.

Not ones to be overshadowed, the Leopards’ supporters responded with their own plumes of blue and white.

A section of fans at the Nyayo National Stadium. PHOTO/GOR MAHIA FC

The entire stadium became a canvas of swirling colours, a fierce visual duel that reflected the intensity on the pitch.

Every miss from either team sent the stands into chaos, cheers here, jeers there, fists thrown into the air, bitter laughs and hopeful sighs.

The screams were so loud they drowned out the commentary.

People stood on their chairs, some leaned dangerously close to the railings as flags swayed like waves in a storm.

And still, the clock ticked down.

With each passing minute, Ingwe supporters grew louder, more impatient, more certain.

They began chanting in unison, their sound rolling across the stadium like thunder.

The belief grew stronger; you could feel it in the way their drums changed tempo, in the way they held their breath when Gor Mahia attacked, and in the way they erupted with wild applause with every clearance.

Avalanche of emotions

When the final whistle finally tore through the air, it was the blue half that exploded — pure, unrestrained, unbelievable joy.

Vuvuzelas screamed, fans jumped up and down until the concrete shook.

The drums hit a frenzied rhythm and flags spun in circles.

Some players dropped to their knees as others sprinted straight toward their supporters.

AFC Leopards players jogged around the pitch in a lap of honour, waving to the fans who had sung every song, beaten every drum, and carried them through every second of the match.

AFC Leopards players line up before their encounter against Gor Mahia. PHOTO/AFC LEOPARDS SC

The bond between players and supporters felt sacred, emotional, raw, and unforgettable.

Even after the celebrations on the pitch ended, nobody wanted to leave.

Fans stayed behind, soaking in the magic of victory.

Parents lifted excited children onto their shoulders for photos.

Couples took selfies, friends reenacted the goals, shouting and laughing as if they were on the pitch themselves.

Everywhere you turned, someone was telling their version of the match — exaggerated, animated, priceless.

Walking out of the stadium was like walking through a living documentary.

Voices surrounded you, replays, arguments, jokes, frustrations, triumphs, all merging into one giant narrative of the day.

One man argued that the referee nearly cost them.

Another boasted that he knew they would win.

A Gor fan grumbled, “Next time,” with the kind of loyalty only this derby can sustain.

But beneath all the noise, one thing was clear: you hadn’t just attended a football match, you had stepped into a cultural phenomenon, a heartbeat, a tradition, a living rivalry bigger than two teams.

This was the 98th Mashemeji Derby, and it was unforgettable.