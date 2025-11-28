FKF accused of turning blind eye, deaf ear to player welfare - Capital Sports
FKF President Hussein Mohammed speaking. Photo/FKF

Kenyan Premier League

FKF accused of turning blind eye, deaf ear to player welfare

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 28, 2025 – The Kenya Footballers Welfare Association (Kefwa) have accused the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) of neglecting issues affecting players in the country.

In a statement, Kefwa president James Situma says the federation have turned a blind eye to efforts to institute a collective bargaining agreement (CBA) to cater to players’ welfare.

“KEFWA have made efforts to put in place a CBA with the federation addressing key issues facing players but have received no response. We have on several occasions sent draft copies of the CBA to the relevant people in charge and requested for meetings on the same but they have not been honoured,” Situma said.

According to Situma, the CBA is meant to be an antidote for the ills bedeviling players including minimum wage implementation, inconsistent and unpaid salaries, pending legal cases, match fixing allegations and unfair suspensions.

“We call upon the federation to engage us in seeking lasting solutions for our members in the form of securing irreducable minimum rights for every player,” Situma added.

Kefwa’s lamentations come amidst increasing cases of players going for months without salaries.

The local league has also been plagued by allegations of match fixing, with fans raising eyebrows at the manner in which certain goals are conceded.

The federation is yet to respond to Kefwa’s allegations.

