An able deputy: Okere waxes lyrical over Oalo as Tusker resurgence continues

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 8, 2025 – Tusker FC head coach Charles Okere has praised Dennis Oalo for stepping up in the absence of lethal striker Erick Kapaito.

Okere says the former Kisumu All Stars dangerman has proved a capable duty by scoring twice in two games.

“We have missed the influence of Kapaito and he (Oalo) has come in and covered well for his absence. It is all about teamwork and focus because we have always believed that if we dominated the ball, then we’ll get the chances and that is what happened today,” Okere said.

Oalo netted in the third minute as the brewers ground out a 1-0 win over Bidco United at the Kasarani Annex on Friday evening.

It was his second consecutive goal in two games, having scored on Sunday against Kakamega Homeboyz at the Bukhungu Stadium.

For Tusker, it was the latest episode in their upturn in form after a tough start to the season during which they had to wait until a fortnight ago for their first win – a 2-1 triumph over Murang’a Seal.

Okere praised his charges for their consistent hard work in training, which is finally reaping fruit on the pitch.

“It has been a long journey for us; the hunger to win has always been there for us. We have been working hard in training but our biggest challenge was how to execute our tactics on the pitch. Everything worked out well for us because we scored early, managed to guard our lead and went away with all the three points,” he said.

The 13-time league champions began their season with a 2-0 loss to Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) on September 21 at the Kasarani Stadium.

It was then followed by a 2-1 loss to Posta Rangers before twin draws with Mathare United and Shabana.

The pressure was truly on for Okere, who assumed the reins at Ruaraka a season ago.

Having collapsed in their race for the title, last season, the former Harambee Starlets head coach’s work was cut out to stop their staggering start to the season.

Okere thanked the club’s management for their patience with the project.

“I want to thank them a lot because they have understood what we are trying to do. They know that we cannot just start producing results but it is something that requires patience,” he said.

Following the win, the team have now climbed to fifth on the Kenya Premier League table with 12 points from 8 games.