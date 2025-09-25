Obuya suspended by Cricket Kenya board as ICC punishment looms large - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Cricket Kenya acting treasurer Kennedy Obuya in a past event. PHOTO/KENNEDY OBUYA FACEBOOK

Cricket

Obuya suspended by Cricket Kenya board as ICC punishment looms large

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 25, 2025 – Cricket Kenya (CK) board members have passed a vote of no-confidence in acting treasurer Kennedy Obuya, in the latest episode of the wrangles within the federation.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In a statement signed by six members, the board said the decision to pass the vote against the former national team player was based on several grounds.

“It was unanimously resolved that a Vote of No Confidence be passed in Kennedy Obuya on the following grounds: Abuse of office; Failing to perform his duties under the Constitution; Mismanagement of resources and finances of Cricket Kenya; and
Bringing the game of Cricket into disrepute,” the statement read.

The vote of no-confidence was passed on Tuesday at a board meeting, three days after a rival faction of chair Manoj Patel and Obuya held a meeting of their own where they passed several resolutions.

Among those who signed the statement include Pearlyne Omamo (director, women’s cricket), Thomas Odoyo (director, development), Tariq Iqbal (member), Beryl Oyugi (member), Mary Maina (member), and Pauline Njeru (member).

Crossing the red line

A source at the board indicated that the decision to suspend Obuya is meant to steady the ship of Cricket Kenya, which is in danger of sinking.

Indeed, credible reports indicate that the International Cricket Council (ICC) have intervened in the matter, warning that Kenya is already in breach of its membership criteria.

Ahead of a special general meeting (SGM) slated for October 19, the international body are expected to send a representative to meet Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya to discuss the way forward.

Noteworthy, ICC have shown their no-nonsense approach to such breaches as was evidenced by its suspension of the United States on Tuesday for continuous breaches of its obligations as a member of the body.

The wrangles bedeviling the federation seem to have started a while ago but have only burst into the surface with the launch of a T20 League in August, which Obuya attended.

However, CK CEO Ronald Bukusi dismissed the tournament as unsanctioned, accusing the sponsor, Arena of Sports (AOS), of reneging on an earlier contract signed with the federation.

His statement irked a group calling itself the ‘Supreme Council’ who then ‘ordered’ Patel to suspend Bukusi for gross insurbordination.

Bukusi has the backing of the majority of board members who insist the tournament cannot go on, dismissing Patel’s attempt at suspending the CEO.

Patel himself was suspended at a meeting in June.

No Confidence- KennedyDownload

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020