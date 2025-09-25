Obuya suspended by Cricket Kenya board as ICC punishment looms large

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 25, 2025 – Cricket Kenya (CK) board members have passed a vote of no-confidence in acting treasurer Kennedy Obuya, in the latest episode of the wrangles within the federation.

In a statement signed by six members, the board said the decision to pass the vote against the former national team player was based on several grounds.

“It was unanimously resolved that a Vote of No Confidence be passed in Kennedy Obuya on the following grounds: Abuse of office; Failing to perform his duties under the Constitution; Mismanagement of resources and finances of Cricket Kenya; and

Bringing the game of Cricket into disrepute,” the statement read.

The vote of no-confidence was passed on Tuesday at a board meeting, three days after a rival faction of chair Manoj Patel and Obuya held a meeting of their own where they passed several resolutions.

Among those who signed the statement include Pearlyne Omamo (director, women’s cricket), Thomas Odoyo (director, development), Tariq Iqbal (member), Beryl Oyugi (member), Mary Maina (member), and Pauline Njeru (member).

Crossing the red line

A source at the board indicated that the decision to suspend Obuya is meant to steady the ship of Cricket Kenya, which is in danger of sinking.

Indeed, credible reports indicate that the International Cricket Council (ICC) have intervened in the matter, warning that Kenya is already in breach of its membership criteria.

Ahead of a special general meeting (SGM) slated for October 19, the international body are expected to send a representative to meet Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya to discuss the way forward.

Noteworthy, ICC have shown their no-nonsense approach to such breaches as was evidenced by its suspension of the United States on Tuesday for continuous breaches of its obligations as a member of the body.

The wrangles bedeviling the federation seem to have started a while ago but have only burst into the surface with the launch of a T20 League in August, which Obuya attended.

However, CK CEO Ronald Bukusi dismissed the tournament as unsanctioned, accusing the sponsor, Arena of Sports (AOS), of reneging on an earlier contract signed with the federation.

His statement irked a group calling itself the ‘Supreme Council’ who then ‘ordered’ Patel to suspend Bukusi for gross insurbordination.

Bukusi has the backing of the majority of board members who insist the tournament cannot go on, dismissing Patel’s attempt at suspending the CEO.

Patel himself was suspended at a meeting in June.