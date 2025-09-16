Nairobi Polo Club Comes to Life as Sports and Fashion Merge

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 16 – The Nairobi Polo Club was abuzz this weekend with more than just galloping hooves as fans thronged the club to watch the return of the Kenya Open 6-Goal Polo tournament, marking another highlight in the city’s polo season.

As usual, the event was nothing short of elegance, entertainment, and social flair.

By pairing the elegance of the game, the brand is redefining how fans engage with polo, turning it into a social and cultural moment as much as a sporting spectacle.

It is also a deliberate move to combine the sport with the finest beer experience that celebrates creativity and craftsmanship.

For the fifth year, the tournament was sponsored by Tusker Malt – the first home-grown premium beer by the Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL).

Through this sponsorship, Tusker Malt continues to draw an impressive wave of new enthusiasts to the sport.

Furthermore, at the Tusker Malt stand, there are mounted craft rooms that host creatives and their work, while also showcasing the malt brewing process.

This gives fans and attendees a glimpse into the delicate artistry behind the distinct taste of the beer and exemplifies the brand’s commitment to supporting artistic talent and craft.

Attendees to the two-day event left nothing to chance as they showed up dressed in a mix of chic elegance and bold statements, from tailored jumpsuits and flowing sundresses, thanks to the sunny weather, strapped sandals, and heels.

As Polo tournaments continue to enthuse many Kenyans, it has increasingly become a cultural experience.

The event at the weekend was a curtain raiser for the upcoming season as action heats up from September 19 -21 with the Kenya Open 10-goal, where more teams and higher stakes promise thrilling competition.

Following a brief pause, attention will shift to one of the season’s most anticipated showcases, the Lagos Incoming Tour International, set for October 3 to October 5.

The tournament will bring together top professionals and teams from across Africa and beyond, all competing for glory on Kenyan turf.