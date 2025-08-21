Reprieve For Kenya As CAF Revises Fans Attendance For Kenya Vs Madagascar CHAN Quarter-final   - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Fans celebrating goal against DR Congo in CHAN opener. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

CHAN 2025

Reprieve For Kenya As CAF Revises Fans Attendance For Kenya Vs Madagascar CHAN Quarter-final  

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 21 – Kenya has been handed a reprieve by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), which revised the fans’ attendance to 36,000 for the Harambee Stars’ Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) quarter finals clash against Madagascar on Friday at the Moi International Sports Center Kasarani.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Confirming on the eve of the match, Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports, Salim Mvurya, said CAF has given a nod for an 80 percent stadium capacity attendance, with 36,000 tickets to be available.

Mvurya confirmed that the ticketing portal is now open to accommodate the additional numbers, ensuring more fans can rally behind the national football team, Harambee Stars, in their quest to seal a semi-final slot.

Earlier this week, Kenyan fans were unable to access tickets after the website crashed, and when it was back, tickets were already sold out.

On Monday last week, CAF decreed that only 27,000 fans would be allowed inside the 48,000-seater stadium following multiple safety and security breaches in Harambee Stars’ previous matches at the African Nations Championships (CHAN) against the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Angola, and Morocco.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020