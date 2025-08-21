Reprieve For Kenya As CAF Revises Fans Attendance For Kenya Vs Madagascar CHAN Quarter-final  

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 21 – Kenya has been handed a reprieve by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), which revised the fans’ attendance to 36,000 for the Harambee Stars’ Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) quarter finals clash against Madagascar on Friday at the Moi International Sports Center Kasarani.

Confirming on the eve of the match, Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports, Salim Mvurya, said CAF has given a nod for an 80 percent stadium capacity attendance, with 36,000 tickets to be available.

Mvurya confirmed that the ticketing portal is now open to accommodate the additional numbers, ensuring more fans can rally behind the national football team, Harambee Stars, in their quest to seal a semi-final slot.

Earlier this week, Kenyan fans were unable to access tickets after the website crashed, and when it was back, tickets were already sold out.

On Monday last week, CAF decreed that only 27,000 fans would be allowed inside the 48,000-seater stadium following multiple safety and security breaches in Harambee Stars’ previous matches at the African Nations Championships (CHAN) against the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Angola, and Morocco.