Mosquera to join Arsenal tour to complete move

LONDON, England, July 22, 2025 – Cristhian Mosquera is flying to Singapore to join up with Arsenal on their pre-season tour as the Gunners move closer to completing a deal for the Valencia defender.

The 21-year-old has been given permission by the Spanish club to join up with Arsenal, having already agreed personal terms.

The Spain Under-21 defender will provide competition for William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes.

He can play at both centre-back and right-back and will fill the gap in the squad left by the departure of Takehiro Tomiyasu, who mutually agreed to terminate his contract.

Mosquera has made 90 appearances for Valencia and was a regular last season, playing the full match in 37 of the club’s 38 La Liga games.

Arsenal face AC Milan in Singapore in the National Stadium on Wednesday before taking on Newcastle at the same venue on Sunday.

They then travel to Hong Kong to play Tottenham Hotspur before returning to London.