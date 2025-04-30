Bayern's Dier in advanced talks to join Monaco - Capital Sports
Tottenham defender Eric Dier has been handed a four-match ban by the Football Association

Football

Bayern’s Dier in advanced talks to join Monaco

Published

MUNICH, Germany, April 30, 2025 – Bayern Munich defender Eric Dier is in advanced talks to join Monaco before the start of next season.

The former England international’s deal with the German club is due to expire at the end of the season.

The ex-Tottenham star, 31, is set for a move to France with Monaco, with discussions believed to be at an advanced stage.

It is understood talks are aimed at agreeing an initial three-year deal, with the option of an extra 12 months.

Dier has made 25 appearances this season for Bayern, who are set to be crowned Bundesliga champions.

He initially joined Bayern on loan from Spurs in January 2024 before triggering an option to make his move permanent.

Should Bayern claim the German title, it would be the first major trophy of Dier’s career.

