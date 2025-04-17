Arsenal rip Real’s remontada plans to pieces with masterclass in Madrid

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MADRID, Spain, April 17, 2025 – Bukayo Saka scored a goal and missed a penalty as Arsenal held off Real Madrid to reach the Champions League semi-finals in an incident-packed match at the Bernabeu.

Arsenal had a 3-0 aggregate lead to defend after their superb victory in the first leg last week – and they were given the chance to silence the noisy home support when they were awarded a 13th-minute penalty.

Saka stepped up but his weak, chipped effort was saved by Thibaut Courtois.

However, the England forward made amends for his miss when he effectively killed off the tie with a fantastic chipped second-half finish over Courtois after Mikel Merino’s clever pass.

Real hit back just two minutes later when a terrible mistake from William Saliba gifted Vinicius Junior with an open goal to score.

But Real were not able to capitalise on that glimmer of hope and Gabriel Martinelli capped off a glorious night by making it 2-1 in stoppage time with a breakaway goal, again set up by Merino.

It is just the third time in Arsena have reached the semi-final stage of the Champions League and they willl face Paris St-Germain in the last four.

The home crowd, who had built an excellent atmosphere and were hoping to spark a comeback that would be remembered for years to come, thought their side had a way back into the tie shortly after Saka’s spot-kick miss when they were awarded a penalty of their own.

But a lengthy check with the video assistant referee overturned the referee’s decision after Kylian Mbappe had thrown himself to the floor following minimal contanct from Declan Rice.

More to follow.