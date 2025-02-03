Brighton striker Ferguson joins West Ham on loan

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, England, February 3, 2025 – Brighton striker Evan Ferguson has joined West Ham on loan for the rest of the season.

The Republic of Ireland forward will link up with his former Brighton manager Graham Potter, who gave Ferguson his senior debut at the club in 2021.

Ferguson, 20, has made just 15 appearances this season, with 11 of those coming from the bench.

“I can see and know how big West Ham United is. It was a big opportunity for me to come here. I know the gaffer well and look forward to working under him again,” Ferguson told West Ham TV.

“I want to come in and do my best for the club, score goals, and see where we get to.”

Ferguson has been sidelined with an ankle injury in recent weeks but returned to action on Saturday, coming on in the 73rd minute of Brighton’s 7-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest.

His only goal this season, and his first since November 2023, was in a 2-2 draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers in October.

“Evan has had a frustrating 12 months with injuries, and for him to get back to the level he’s capable of and to continue his development he really needs to be playing regularly,” Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“This loan gives him that opportunity, and under a manager he knows well. We are looking forward to watching Evan’s progress over the next few months, and we wish him well.”

West Ham are currently missing injured forwards Jarrod Bowen, Niclas Fullkrug and Michail Antonio.

Ferguson enjoyed a breakthrough season under Potter at Brighton in 2022-23 as he scored six Premier League goals and was nominated for the PFA Young Player of the Year.

“I’m delighted we’ve been able to bring Evan in on loan until the end of the season,” said Potter.

“He’s a player we obviously know very well, so I’m grateful to the board for bringing him in.”