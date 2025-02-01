Sikh Union school USIU at Africa Club hockey championships in Egypt - Capital Sports
Hockey

Sikh Union school USIU at Africa Club hockey championships in Egypt

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 31, 2025 – Sikh Union men’s hockey team beat fellow Kenyans, United States International University (USIU) 2-0 on Friday to maintain their unbeaten run at the Africa Club for Cup Championships in Ismailia.

The Forest Road-based side came into the tie, buoyed by their 4-3 upset of tournament favourites Zamalek of Egypt on the opening day on Thursday.

USIU, making their maiden appearance in the competition, had narrowly lost 6-5 to Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) on the same day.

There was some measure of consolation for the varsity side as their women’s team made it two out of two with a 1-0 win over newcomers Mombasa Sports Club at the same venue on Friday.

They had began their tournament with a 3-0 thrashing of Egypt’s El Nasr Sporting Club on Thursday as the coasterians ground out a 1-1 draw with Plateau Queens of Nigeria.

National league champions Western Jaguar were having a rest day, having began their campaign with a 2-2 draw with Nigeria’s Kada Stars.

The men’s tournament, in its 35th edition, features 10 teams including Kenya’s USIU, Jaguars and Sikh Union.

The women’s tourney, in its 26th edition, also comprises 10 clubs, including USIU, Mombasa Sports Club.

Kenya is yet to win the top gong in both categories since Armed Forces in 1988 in Namibia (men) and Telkom in 2018 in Nigeria (women).

