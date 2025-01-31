Rift Valley Prisons outclass Trailblazers in men’s volleyball thriller

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 31, 2025 – Rift Valley Prisons caused one of the biggest upsets of the national men’s volleyball league when they beat Trailblazers 3-2 in the third leg of the season at Nyayo Stadium on Friday evening.

The tie served up a thriller for the ages, both teams coming to the game off the back of contrasting fortunes in their previous matches.

Trailblazers had on Thursday dismissed Nairobi Prison in straight sets of 25-20 25-19 and 25-20 whereas Rift Valley had lost to Kenya Army by the same scoreline (25-21 25-18 and 25-14).

Determined to avoid a repeat of history, the warders clinched the first set courtesy of a 25-23 victory.

However, Trailblazers were simply scorching in the second set, running out 25-16 winners.

Rift Valley would not throw in the towel, however, and were rewarded for their never-say-die attitude with 25-23 victory in the third set.

In the fourth set, the momentum was all about Trailblazers who won 25-19 before the warders had the last laugh with a 15-13 victory in the decider.

The victory is Rift Valley’s first in six matches whereas Trailblazers have suffered their third in the same amount of games.