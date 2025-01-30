Liverpool flawless Champions League run stained by PSV defeat

0 SHARES Share Tweet

EINDHOVEN, The Netherlands, January 29, 2025 – A much-changed Liverpool finished top of the Champions League group phase despite losing their 100% winning record after defeat to PSV Eindhoven in a five-goal thriller.

Liverpool, who had won their opening seven matches, led twice in the Netherlands before conceding twice at the end of the first half in their eighth and final game.

But Barcelona’s failure to beat Atalanta meant Arne Slot’s team finished top on 21 points, two ahead of their nearest rivals.

In an action-packed first half, Cody Gakpo put the Reds ahead from the penalty spot in his home city against his former club after Joey Veerman had fouled by Federico Chiesa.

Johan Bakayoko equalised after a lovely turn and finish, before Harvey Elliott restored Liverpool’s lead after Chiesa’s attempt had been parried into his path.

But goals by Ismael Saibari and Ricardo Pepi condemned the current Premier League leaders to their first defeat in Europe this season.

Liverpool finished the match with 10 men after substitute Amara Nallo was shown a straight red card for an 87th minute foul on Bakayoko.

With the Reds already guaranteed a place in the last 16, Slot rested many of his first-team players before Saturday’s crucial Premier League game at Bournemouth.

And the Dutchman suffered just his third defeat in his 35th game in charge of Liverpool as Dutch League leaders PSV clinched a play-off place.

Liverpool’s last-16 opponents will be the winners of a play-off involving Paris St-Germain, Benfica, Monaco and Brest.

More to follow.