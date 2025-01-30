Aston Villa reject Arsenal approach for Watkins

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 30, 2025 – Aston Villa have rejected an approach from Arsenal for England striker Ollie Watkins.

Sources confirmed to BBC Sport the Gunners made their enquiry for the 29-year-old on Monday.

Reports of a £60m Arsenal bid first surfaced just hours before Aston Villa’s Champions League game against Celtic on Wednesday night at Villa Park.

Watkins started and scored, but also slipped to miss a bizarre penalty in the second half.

Villa sources say they have no intention of allowing Watkins to leave, especially with continued speculation linking fellow striker Jhon Duran with a move to Saudi Arabia.

Sources also told BBC Sport that Villa are unhappy with the timing of the approach, which came in the build-up to a key Champions League fixture and a week before January’s transfer deadline day.

It is not clear if Arsenal will return with further offers before Monday’s 23:00 GMT deadline.

Watkins has 11 goals in 32 games this season and scored the equaliser in Villa’s 2-2 draw at Emirates Stadium this month.

The England international has 80 goals in 200 appearances for the Midlands club since joining from Brentford for £28m in 2020.

The Gunners are looking for a new striker before the January transfer window closes, with Gabriel Jesus out with a serious knee injury he suffered in the FA Cup defeat by Manchester United this month.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said on Friday that the Gunners “need some help” in attack this season.

He said the club were “actively looking” to sign a striker who was able to “make an impact” after losing both Bukayo Saka and Jesus to long-term injuries.

“So we lack goals, we lack people, we lack options in the frontline, it’s clear,” Arteta said.

The Gunners are challenging for the Premier League title for the third season in a row but are six points behind Liverpool – who also have a game in hand – in the table.

Arsenal have also been linked with RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko and Wolves forward Matheus Cunha.