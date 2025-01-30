Aston Villa reject Arsenal approach for Watkins - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Aston Villa forward Ollie Watkins

English Premiership

Aston Villa reject Arsenal approach for Watkins

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 30, 2025 – Aston Villa have rejected an approach from Arsenal for England striker Ollie Watkins.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Sources confirmed to BBC Sport the Gunners made their enquiry for the 29-year-old on Monday.

Reports of a £60m Arsenal bid first surfaced just hours before Aston Villa’s Champions League game against Celtic on Wednesday night at Villa Park.

Watkins started and scored, but also slipped to miss a bizarre penalty in the second half.

Villa sources say they have no intention of allowing Watkins to leave, especially with continued speculation linking fellow striker Jhon Duran with a move to Saudi Arabia.

Sources also told BBC Sport that Villa are unhappy with the timing of the approach, which came in the build-up to a key Champions League fixture and a week before January’s transfer deadline day.

It is not clear if Arsenal will return with further offers before Monday’s 23:00 GMT deadline.

Watkins has 11 goals in 32 games this season and scored the equaliser in Villa’s 2-2 draw at Emirates Stadium this month.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The England international has 80 goals in 200 appearances for the Midlands club since joining from Brentford for £28m in 2020.

The Gunners are looking for a new striker before the January transfer window closes, with Gabriel Jesus out with a serious knee injury he suffered in the FA Cup defeat by Manchester United this month.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said on Friday that the Gunners “need some help” in attack this season.

He said the club were “actively looking” to sign a striker who was able to “make an impact” after losing both Bukayo Saka and Jesus to long-term injuries.

“So we lack goals, we lack people, we lack options in the frontline, it’s clear,” Arteta said.

The Gunners are challenging for the Premier League title for the third season in a row but are six points behind Liverpool – who also have a game in hand – in the table.

Arsenal have also been linked with RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko and Wolves forward Matheus Cunha.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved