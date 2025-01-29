Room for improvement in Kenya Pipeline despite flawless run in volleyball league

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 29, 2025 – Kenya Pipeline women’s volleyball team head coach Geoffrey Omondi believes there is room for improvement despite a flawless run in the national league.

Omondi says he is looking for the players to reach their full potential and become peerless in the league.

“The team have improved on net defence, which was our main undoing and also on the offence, that is the attack. We still need to work on it because it is not yet perfect. We need to improve a lot and do better,” the coach said.

The African Club Championships bronze medalists have been in imperious form in the 2024/25 Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) national women’s league.

They boast an unbeaten run in the top tier, having competed in three legs of the league thus far.

They were their usual, swashbuckling selves on Saturday when they thrashed Kenya Army 3-0 (25-14,25-14,25-18) in the first match of the third leg at Nyayo Stadium.

The oilers’ second match against the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), at the same venue on Sunday, was unfortunately called off due to heavy rains that were pounding the city.

Nonetheless, their performance against the soldiers was enough to put a smile on Omondi’s face.

“Every win is always important for a coach and the team and we are happy to have won that game. It is an important win and propels us to the top of the league. Our services were accurate to the point and our attack coordination was well…even the block defence really worked for us,” the former Trailblazers Volleyball Club coach said.

The 2022 national champions now turn their focus to next week’s Kenya Cup where they face Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB), Kenya Army and Kenya Defence Forces (KDF).