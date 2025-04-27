Gunners crush Lyon to reach UEFA Champions League final

LYON, France, April 27, 2025 – Arsenal reached the Champions League final for the first time in 18 years after completing a remarkable fightback to beat eight-time champions Lyon at the Groupama Stadium.

The Gunners had it all to do in France after losing the first leg 2-1 at home but, for the second time in this European campaign, Renee Slegers’ side mounted a stunning second-leg comeback to seal victory.

The reward for their efforts is a first European final since 2007, when they won a historic quadruple, against holders Barcelona who thrashed Chelsea earlier on Sunday.

Arsenal’s players and staff flooded the pitch at full time, cheering and hugging each other with some visibly emotional at their achievement.

It was a stunning performance from an Arsenal side who were at risk of watching their season peter out had they not managed to overturn the deficit.

The hosts got off to the worst possible start when a mix-up between Christiane Endler and Lyon’s stalwart defender Wendie Renard resulted in the ball pinging off the goalkeeper’s back and into the back of the net from a corner after five minutes.

Mariona Caldentey then gave Arsenal the lead in the tie when she struck beautifully into the top corner from 20 yards out.

It seemed inevitable that European giants Lyon would come back into it in the second half, after what was undoubtedly a stern team-talk from former Arsenal boss Joe Montemurro, who cut a frustrated figure on the touchline.

But Alessia Russo took advantage of a loose ball and slotted into the bottom corner after Lyon made a mess of trying to clear it inside the first minute of the second half.

Caitlin Foord capped off a memorable afternoon for the Gunners when she lashed into the roof of the net after Vanessa Gilles slipped when trying to play out from the back.

Melchie Dumornay rifled in at the near post in the 81st minute, but it proved too little too late for the home side as Arsenal progress to the showpiece on 24 May in Lisbon.

Gunners topple European heavyweights

Prospects of an all-English final had been eliminated earlier in the day with Chelsea’s demoralising defeat by Barcelona. But Arsenal did not face as big a mountain to climb in the second leg as their London rivals, with a one-goal deficit to overturn rather than Chelsea’s three.

After successfully dismantling Real Madrid in their second-leg quarter-final comeback, Arsenal were brilliant against a Lyon side who had won all nine of their Champions League matches this campaign.

The Gunners looked sharper, more focussed and more capable of scoring goals.

Caldentey dictated play from the middle of the park, her experience as a three-time European champion shining through as she controlled the game as well as providing a threat going forward, rounded off with a sublime goal.

At times Lyon were masters of their own downfall. But Arsenal capitalised on the errors, with Kim Little going close before the resulting corner bundled in off Endler’s back and Russo and Foord both pounced on some sloppy defensive work for their goals.

And once they had done the work in attack, Arsenal showed they can defend too.

Daphne van Domselaar barely touched the ball in the first half but made several impressive saves when she needed to, denying Ada Hegerberg from close range and Damaris Egurrola’s free header.

The Gunners were resilient, keeping their cool when Dumornay pulled one back and managing the game effectively to see out a remarkable triumph.

No prospect of Barca revenge for Lyon

By the time kick-off rolled round in Lyon, both sides knew they were battling for a final against defending champions Barcelona.

For Lyon, that meant the potential for revenge against the team they have faced in three Champions League finals, coming out on top in two of them before losing last year’s title.

But the home side were poor. Victims of their own self destruction, they gave the ball away cheaply and made costly errors for the goals.

Much of the talk prior to the match had been around their talismanic defender Renard and whether she would be fit enough to play after recovering from a foot injury, but it was a 500th club appearance to forget for the France international.

It is the first time Lyon have conceded four goals at home since October 2022, when Arsenal inflicted a 5-1 demolition in the Champions League group stage.

The prospect of revenge on their Spanish rivals loomed large and the French side were perhaps guilty of complacency at times against an Arsenal side who had clearly done their homework.