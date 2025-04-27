Liverpool crowned Premier League champions with thumping win over Tottenham

LIVERPOOL, England, April 27, 2025 – Liverpool were crowned Premier League champions in style – and drew level with Manchester United on 20 titles – as Tottenham Hotspur were demolished on a day of wild celebrations and emotion at Anfield.

Arne Slot’s side needed only a point to complete the formalities of their coronation, although Spurs briefly threatened a plot twist when former Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke headed them into an early lead

The shock jolted Liverpool into action, the title was signed and sealed with three goals before the break that sent their expectant fans into ecstasy at the high point of Slot’s spectacular first season in succession to Jurgen Klopp.

Luis Diaz turned in Dominic Szoboszlai’s pass from close range to put Liverpool level after 16 minutes, the goal given after the Hungarian was initially adjudge to be offside.

Any lingering doubts and anxiety were banished eight minutes later when Alexis Mac Allister fired spectacularly past Spurs keeper Guglielmo Vicario from the edge of the area.

And Anfield’s title party really started when Cody Gakpo was allowed time and space inside the area to turn and score Liverpool’s third after 34 minutes.

Liverpool laid siege to the Spurs goal in front of the Kop in the second half, Mohamed Salah cutting inside to get on the scoresheet, before accepting a phone to take a memorable selfie after 63 minutes.

As Spurs, collapsed, Destiny Udogie turned into his own net under pressure from Salah six minutes later.

The win allowed triumphant Liverpool to celebrate a title win in front of their own fans for the first time since 1990, as they last lifted the trophy behind closed doors at Anfield in 2020 during the Covid pandemic.

Liverpool’s long-awaited day of celebration

It was almost 35 years to the day since Liverpool and their fans sampled the sense of triumph that comes with clinching a title in front of their own supporters, when Queen’s Park Rangers were beaten 2-1 on 28 April 1990.

Liverpool’s triumph came during the pandemic, so this was a celebration three decades in the making for many fans – and they celebrated in a style befitting the long wait.

Anfield was surrounded by fans hours before kick-off, the team coach emerging from plumes of red smoke on this landmark day,

And Liverpool delivered brilliantly, never settling for the one point they required, sweeping Spurs away in a manner that illustrated the remarkable work done by head coach Arne Slot in his first season.

In what many regarded as the impossible job, the calm and measured Slot has overseen the smoothest of transitions as Liverpool have claimed the title at a canter.

And the joy of the day was encapsulated by Salah’s response to scoring Liverpool’s fourth goal, dropping to his knees in front of the Kop before taking a selfie that will become a prized possession.

The second half was simply the build-up to the release of emotion and celebration at the final whistle following a victory that was every bit as convincing as the campaign that has led Liverpool to the Premier League title.

At the final whistle, red smoke came from all sides of Anfield as Liverpool as Slot and his staff congregated in the centre circle and the entire squad raced to the Kop.

Spurs, like Liverpool’s rivals this season, could not get near them.

Spurs the perfect party guests

Tottenham threatened to disrupt Liverpool’s planned title celebrations for a grand total of four minutes before reverting to this season’s type to play the role of invited party guests to perfection.

Once Diaz had restored parity after Solanke opened the scoring, Spurs gave Liverpool the run of Anfield in the manner they have during so many of their 19 Premier League defeats in this dismal season.

Manager Ange Postecoglou was without injured captain Son Heung-min, while he kept defensive pair Cristian Romero and Micky van der Ven on the bench, along with Dejan Kulusevski, before Thursday’s Europa League semi-final first leg at home to Bodo/Glimpt.

Liverpool simply carried too much power, intensity and desire for Spurs, perhaps understandable given the prize within their opponents grasp.

The visitors simply subsided in the face of Liverpool’s assault – even their attempts at any sort of damage limitation falling woefully short.

Postecoglou, whose future is in serious doubt, must now try to lift his players as they try to salvage this desperate season with a European trophy.