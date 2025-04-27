Real Madrid boss Ancelotti set for Brazil talks - Capital Sports
Real Madrid boss Ancelotti set for Brazil talks

MADRID, Spain, April 27, 2025 – Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti is set for more talks about taking over as Brazil coach before the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in June.

The 65-year-old Italian will meet representatives acting on behalf of the Brazilian Football Federation (CBF).

Ancelotti said his future was “a topic for the next weeks, not today”, following Real’s stormy Copa del Rey final defeat by Barcelona in Seville on Saturday.

However, Brazilian businessman Diego Fernandes, who has been acting on behalf of the CBF, was spotted at the match.

It is understood Fernandes’ latest visit to Europe includes a plan to try to persuade Ancelotti to take the Brazil job as soon as the Spanish domestic season is over.

That would mean Ancelotti leaving Real before this summer’s Club World Cup in the United States.

Ancelotti is the number one choice to replace Dorival Junior, who was sacked after Brazil’s 4-1 defeat by old rivals Argentina in Buenos Aires last month.

Brazil are fourth in the South American World Cup qualification table.

While they are not in any danger of failing to qualify for the expanded 48-team tournament to be jointly held in the United States, Canada and Mexico next year, the CBF feels Ancelotti would give Brazil the best chance of winning it.

The CBF previously wanted to appoint Ancelotti for last summer’s Copa America but failed in its pursuit.

Ancelotti has won two La Liga and three Champions League titles across two spells at Real, including both trophies last season.

However, his side are four points behind La Liga leaders Barcelona with five matches remaining and were beaten 5-1 on aggregate by Arsenal in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso is reportedly a candidate to replace Ancelotti at the Bernabeu.

