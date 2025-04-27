Ngezendore Triumphs at KCB Golf Series in Burundi - Capital Sports
Salvator Ngezendore pose for a photo with his trophy after winning the KCB East Africa Golf Tour tournament at the Bujumbura Golf Club on April 26, 2025

Golf

Ngezendore Triumphs at KCB Golf Series in Burundi

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 27, 2025 – Peerless handicap 9 golfer Salvator Ngezendore returned an impressive 39 stableford points to emerge as the overall winner of the KCB East Africa Golf Tour played at the 18-hole Bujumbura Golf Club on Saturday.

In the ladies’ category, Ngezendore Nininahazwe, playing off a handicap of 36,
demonstrated great determination and consistency to clinch the ladies’ title with
38 points, making her a standout performer at the tournament.

Speaking after his win, Ngezendore said:

“This is truly a priceless moment for
me. I am proud of myself for coming here to compete against some of the best
players in the region. I cannot wait to represent Bujumbura Golf Club at the
tour’s grand finale in Nairobi. We will go out there with only one thing in mind –
to win and bring the cup home.”

Among KCB staff participants, Masika Mukule, Managing Director of KCB
Burundi, led the way with a strong performance, securing the staff winner title
with 38 points off a handicap of 29.

The two winners Ngezendore and Larrissa will join three other top performers
to form Burundi’s five representatives at the grand finale set for Nairobi in
December.

At stake will be a chance to win KCB’s grand prize of KSh 1 million for the
winning golf club — a major incentive for Bujumbura Golf Club members, who
could bring the prize home if they triumph.

In addition, the overall winners stand a chance to win an exclusive trip to attend a prestigious international golf tournament.

So far, the competition has been held at the Royal Nairobi Golf Club, Mombasa
Sports Club, Nandi Bears Club, Thika Sports Club and Thika Greens –
highlighting the tournament’s reach and appeal.

