Dates for postponed CHAN set as Final Scheduled for August 30

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 28 – The Confederation of African Football (CAF) Tuesday announced the postponed African Nations Championship (CHAN), to be co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda will be held from August 2-30.

The Competition will now kick-off on Saturday, 02 August and the Final will be played on 30 August 2025.

The football event customized for local based players was initially scheduled to take place in February but was moved forward to give the hosting nations for time to ensure facilities are ready.

CAF Executive Committee met on Monday, 27 January 2025 in Rabat, Morocco, chaired by President Dr Patrice Motsepe.

The Executive Committee received a detailed update on the preparations of the CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), Morocco 2025.

The Executive Committee approved the match calendar for the competition.

Six cities and nine stadiums have been selected for Africa’s flagship football tournament, which will run from 21 December 2025 to 18 January 2026.

They are Rabat, Casablanca, Agadir, Marrakech, Fes, and Tangier.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Women Futsal Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco 2025:

EXCO approved the dates for the Women Futsal Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco 2025.

The opening match will be on Tuesday, 22 April 2025 and final match will be played on Wednesday, 30 April 2025.

Two finalists in the competition will qualify for the FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup in Philippines in November/December 2025.

CAF U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (U-17 AFCON), Morocco 2025

The Executive Committee approved the new format of the TotalEnergies CAF U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (U-17 AFCON) Morocco 2025 qualifiers increasing the number of participating teams from 12 to 16.

Opening of Bidding Process for Competitions:

The CAF Executive Committee resolved to open the bidding process for the following competitions:

The Women Champions League 2025, 2026 and 2027

CAF U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (U-17 AFCON 2026, 2027 and 2028

CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (“U-20 AFCON”) 2027, 2029 and 2031

The Executive Committee also received a briefing on the recently held CAF GIFT U17 Football Tournament for Girls that was staged in Tanzania earlier this year.