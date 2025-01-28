AK fuming over emergence of 'fake constitution' - Capital Sports
Athletics Kenya president Jack Tuwei

Athletics

AK fuming over emergence of ‘fake constitution’

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 28, 2025 – Athletics Kenya (AK) have disowned a document circulating in various platforms, purporting to be its new constitution.

In a statement, the federation asked stakeholders to disregard the ‘fake constitution’, which it described as the work of unscrupulous individuals.

“We would like to categorically state that AK is in no way associated with the document as well as the flawed process in coming up with it. The purported constitution is a fictitious work of a few selfish individuals who have forged the letterhead of the federation as well as its logo, to achieve their self-interests,” the federation said.

The federation added that the document does not follow the laid-down legal steps for amending AK’s constitution.

“The haphazard way it is written cannot be the result of a public participation in which stakeholders get the chance to input their views as is expected of any constitution making process,” the statement reads.

The latest development comes almost a year after the High Court in Nairobi ordered the federation’s executive committee, including president Jack Tuwei, to vacate office.

In the ruling, Justice Lawrence Mugambi decreed that the officials have served their mandatory two terms of four years each and as such, are ineligible to continue holding office.

The federation was further directed to review its constitution — ratified in 2016 — after widespread consultation with stakeholders.

In this article:
