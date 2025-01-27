Windies seal first Test win in Pakistan for 34 years

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MULTAN, Pakistan, January 27, 2025 – Jomel Warrican ended with match figures of 9-70 as West Indies secured their first Test win in Pakistan for 34 years, ensuring the two-match series finished 1-1.

Spinner Warrican took 5-27 in the second innings as Pakistan were skittled out for just 133 an hour into day three in Multan to seal a 120-run win for the tourists.

The last time Windies won a Test in Pakistan was in Faisalabad in November 1990, though they have played just two series in the country since (1997 and 2006).

The home side resumed on 76-4 chasing 254 for victory, but lost Saud Shakeel in the first over of the day when he edged a Kevin Sinclair delivery to Kavem Hodge in the slips when on 13.

Nightwatcher Kashif Ali was then bowled by Warrican for one in the next over to open up the Pakistan tail.

Muhammad Rizwan, who scored 25, and Salman Ali Agha, who added 15, showed some resistance but fell in quick succession to Warrican and leave Pakistan reeling on 128-8.

Noman Ali was dismissed by Gudakesh Motie to put Windies on the brink. Left-armer Warrican then bowled Sajid Khan to seal the win and end as the series’ top wicket-taker with 19.