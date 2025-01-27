Kilburn shines at January Mug golf tourney in Karen - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Liberty Kenya CEO Kieran Godden (L) awarding one of the winners of the January Mug Golf tourney. PHOTO/COURTESY

Golf

Kilburn shines at January Mug golf tourney in Karen

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 27, 2025 – Wade Kilburn claimed the Gross Winner title at the January Mug golf event, held at the Karen Country Club over the weekend.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Kilburn returned a combined score of 78 Gross to claim the overall winner crown, in the event that attracted 100 golfers.

Tyler Belyon emerged victorious in the junior category with 72 Nett whereas Henry Maina triumphed in the Senior Winner category with 70 Nett.

Meanwhile, Nkoregamba Mwebesa took the Staff Winner title with a solid 76 Nett.

The event celebrated a 46-year partnership between Heritage Insurance and Karen Country Club.

“The January Mug is a celebration of excellence and camaraderie. It’s an opportunity to highlight our tailored financial solutions and the importance of partnership in building sustainable business communities,” Liberty Kenya CEO Kieran Godden said.

The day was marked by spirited competition, community interaction, and a scenic backdrop at Karen Country Club, one of Kenya’s premier golf destinations.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved