Kilburn shines at January Mug golf tourney in Karen

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 27, 2025 – Wade Kilburn claimed the Gross Winner title at the January Mug golf event, held at the Karen Country Club over the weekend.

Kilburn returned a combined score of 78 Gross to claim the overall winner crown, in the event that attracted 100 golfers.

Tyler Belyon emerged victorious in the junior category with 72 Nett whereas Henry Maina triumphed in the Senior Winner category with 70 Nett.

Meanwhile, Nkoregamba Mwebesa took the Staff Winner title with a solid 76 Nett.

The event celebrated a 46-year partnership between Heritage Insurance and Karen Country Club.

“The January Mug is a celebration of excellence and camaraderie. It’s an opportunity to highlight our tailored financial solutions and the importance of partnership in building sustainable business communities,” Liberty Kenya CEO Kieran Godden said.

The day was marked by spirited competition, community interaction, and a scenic backdrop at Karen Country Club, one of Kenya’s premier golf destinations.