FKF Premier League review: Police, Tusker continue tussle for title as Gor fall further behind

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 27, 2025 – From flirting with relegation to title contenders; such has been the meteoric rise of Kenya Police in the 2024/25 Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League season.

Simply put, Afande have laid down the law with a 10-match unbeaten run that has taken them to the top of the table with 36 points from 18 matches.

Under Burundian Etienne Ndayiragije, Police are a team reborn, swatting aside opponents with ease while exhibiting stoic defensive display when need be.

This was the case at the Awendo Green Stadium on Sunday when Clinton Kinanga’s strike against Mara Sugar allowed them to reclaim top spot – 24 hours after Tusker FC had beaten Ulinzi Stars with the same scoreline.

The brewers have been perennial title challengers for the past three seasons and this one has been no different – even with the departure of longtime tactician Robert Matano.

His former assistant, Charles Okere, has carried on admirably from where he left, racking up 11 wins thus far, as well as drawing thrice and losing four times.

Pivotal to Tusker’s title run has been 20-year-old Ryan Ogam who tops the scoring chart with 15 goals. Tusker’s Ryan Ogam (R) celebrates with David Odoyo. PHOTO/TUSKER FC X

At the back, veteran Charles Momanyi remains an ever-reliable rock in the defence, coupled with his ability to contribute to the goals with crucial headers.

Chrispine Erambo continues to be a general in the midfield, orchestrating attacks while fortifying the brewers defensive shield.

His importance was once again evident this past weekend when his header proved the winner in their gutsy encounter against the soldiers at the Dandora Stadium.

Gor relinquishing title?

Meanwhile, defending champions Gor Mahia dropped points once again, drawing blanks with Kakamega Homeboyz at the Mumias Sports Complex on Sunday.

The draw is sure to have the K’Ogalo faithful worried about the team’s prospect of a 22nd league title – and a third successive one.

A section of fans have been calling for the recruitment of a foreign tactician to replace interim coach Zedekiah ‘Zico’ Otieno. Gor Mahia’s Joshua Onyango (L) and Shabana’s Matthew Tegisi battle for the ball. PHOTO/SHABANA FC KENYA

Otieno, who took over from Brazilian Leo Neiva in November last year, has thus far engineered six wins but lost three and drawn the same number of the games.

Even though the gap between them and Police has widened to eight points, there is still a lot of games to be played before Sirkal can be ruled out of the race.

In recent seasons, Gor have developed a knack for going on a slaloming run in the near-latter stages of the season to eventually nick the title.

With the transfer window in sight – and with proper recruitment – the sleeping giant that is K’Ogalo might just awake and rampage through to the top.

Ingwe dreams valid?

Also muscling themselves in the title conversation are AFC Leopards who played out an entertaining 1-1 draw with Murang’a Seal at the Dandora Stadium on Saturday.

The 12-time league champions can be frustrating at times, as was the case over the weekend when they failed to convert their chances.

However, when in their element, the felines are an unplayable side as Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) found out on Wednesday last week – a match Ingwe won 4-2. AFC Leopards Ronald Sichenje celebrates his goal with teammates against Bandari. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

After Tusker (with 31 goals), they have been the second highest scorers with 26.

They lie sixth with 26 points, 10 less than Police; nonetheless, head coach Fred Ambani believes it is too early to throw in the towel.

“We will fight to the end…I believe we can cut the gap and catch up to the leaders. I don’t believe the gap is too big for us…we only need to win three games and for them to lose and we are closer to them,” the former Ingwe striker said.

Darlings of the league

Meanwhile, Shabana continued with their good run with a 1-0 win over Sofapaka at the Dandora Stadium on Sunday.

Ever since he took over from Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo in November last year, Peter Okidi has proven his case for a permanent role as head coach.

The former Nakuru All-Stars tactician has mustered seven wins and three draws while losing only twice in the 12 matches he has been in charge.

Shabana players celebrate their goal against Tusker. PHOTO/SHABANA FC KENYA

Promoted to the top tier in the last season, the Glamour Boys struggled to adapt to the rigours of the Premier League but nonetheless, breathed new life on the scene with their vociferous fans – rivalled only by those of Gor and Leopards.

Their fans are finally being rewarded this season with positive results on the pitch, which have hoisted Tore Bobe to fifth on the log with 27 points.

In particular, they have turned their Gusii Stadium into a fortress, making it hard for teams to come away with victory.

Their last loss at the ground was a 1-0 defeat to Nairobi City Stars on November 3.

Combine their excellent home form with improved results on the road and Shabana may just dare to dream of mounting a title challenge this season – if not, the next one.

They next meet Posta Rangers on Sunday, tutored by their former coach, Omollo.

The mailmen finally hauled themselves from the bottom of the table with a 2-1 win over Talanta FC on Saturday.

It was their second win of the year following a 2-1 win over Nairobi City Stars, a fortnight ago.