Zverev heckled over domestic abuse allegations after final

MELBOURNE, Australia, January 26, 2025 – Alexander Zverev was heckled by a spectator over domestic abuse allegations during the Australian Open men’s singles trophy ceremony.

The German second seed lost in straight sets to world number one Jannik Sinner in Melbourne.

As he stepped up to receive his runners-up trophy, a spectator loudly shouted: “Australia believes Olya and Brenda.”

The 27-year-old was accused of violence by his former girlfriend Olya Sharypova in 2020 and of domestic abuse in 2023 by Brenda Patea, with whom he has a child.

Zverev has repeatedly denied both sets of allegations and a Berlin court case brought by Patea was discontinued last year.

Asked afterwards about the heckles, Zverev said: “Good for her. I think she was the only one in the stadium who believed anything in that moment.

“I believe there are no more accusations. There haven’t been for, what, nine months now.

“I think I’ve done everything I can, and I’m not about to open that subject again.”

In October 2020, former girlfriend Sharypova accused Zverev of violence and emotional abuse during their relationship. Zverev denied the allegations and said they were “unfounded”.

Sharypova did not press charges, and a 15-month investigation by the men’s ATP Tour found there was “insufficient evidence” to substantiate claims made by Sharypova and so Zverev did not face disciplinary action.

In November 2023, Zverev was given a penalty order and fined by a German court after being accused of physically abusing his ex-girlfriend Patea.

Zverev denied the claims and lodged an objection against the order, which resulted in a public trial.

The trial was discontinued in June 2024 after a settlement was agreed between the defendant and the complainant.

At the time, the court told BBC Sport: “The decision is not a verdict and it is not a decision about guilt or innocence.”