Zverev heckled over domestic abuse allegations after final - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Alexander Zverev reacts after losing at the Australian Open

Tennis

Zverev heckled over domestic abuse allegations after final

Published

MELBOURNE, Australia, January 26, 2025 – Alexander Zverev was heckled by a spectator over domestic abuse allegations during the Australian Open men’s singles trophy ceremony.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The German second seed lost in straight sets to world number one Jannik Sinner in Melbourne.

As he stepped up to receive his runners-up trophy, a spectator loudly shouted: “Australia believes Olya and Brenda.”

The 27-year-old was accused of violence by his former girlfriend Olya Sharypova in 2020 and of domestic abuse in 2023 by Brenda Patea, with whom he has a child.

Zverev has repeatedly denied both sets of allegations and a Berlin court case brought by Patea was discontinued last year.

Asked afterwards about the heckles, Zverev said: “Good for her. I think she was the only one in the stadium who believed anything in that moment.

“I believe there are no more accusations. There haven’t been for, what, nine months now.

“I think I’ve done everything I can, and I’m not about to open that subject again.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In October 2020, former girlfriend Sharypova accused Zverev of violence and emotional abuse during their relationship. Zverev denied the allegations and said they were “unfounded”.

Sharypova did not press charges, and a 15-month investigation by the men’s ATP Tour found there was “insufficient evidence” to substantiate claims made by Sharypova and so Zverev did not face disciplinary action.

In November 2023, Zverev was given a penalty order and fined by a German court after being accused of physically abusing his ex-girlfriend Patea.

Zverev denied the claims and lodged an objection against the order, which resulted in a public trial.

The trial was discontinued in June 2024 after a settlement was agreed between the defendant and the complainant.

At the time, the court told BBC Sport: “The decision is not a verdict and it is not a decision about guilt or innocence.”

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved